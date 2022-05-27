Full list: the Tory MPs calling for Boris to go

The release of the Sue Gray report this week into parties in Downing Street during lockdown has once again led to a steady trickle of MPs calling for Boris to go – with some even submitting their letters of no confidence in the PM. According to 1922 Committee rules, 54 MPs need to submit a letter of no confidence to trigger a leadership election.

Below are all the MPs currently calling for Boris to resign.

MPs who have called for the PM’s resignation, and/or submitted a letter to the 1922 Committee:

1. Anthony Magnall, Totnes: ‘I have no confidence in the Prime Minister because his actions are overshadowing the work of excellent ministers and colleagues, and this can no longer continue. And so I've therefore submitted my letter to the chairman of the 1922 committee.’

2. Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon: ‘Any Minister who has knowingly misled the House of Commons should resign.’

3. Sir Roger Gale, North Thanet: ‘I believe that the PM has misled the HoC from the despatch box. That is a resignation issue. I have made my own position clear.’

4. Steve Baker, Wycombe :‘The Prime Minister should just know: the gig’s up.’

5. Tim Loughton, East Worthing and Shoreham: ‘The reason for my conclusion in calling for him to stand down is the way that he has handled the mounting revelations in the last few weeks. Obfuscation, prevarication and evasion have been the order of the day’.

6. William Wragg, Hazel Grove: ‘I cannot reconcile myself to the Prime Minister’s continued leadership’.

7. Mark Harper, Forest of Dean: ‘Those in charge have to obey the same laws as everyone else’.

8. David Davis, Haltemprice and Howden: ‘You have sat too long here for all the good you have done. In the name of God, go.’

9. Craig Whittaker, Calder Valley: ‘Do the right thing and resign’.

10. Nigel Mills, Amber Valley: ‘I don’t think a Prime Minister can survive or should survive breaking the rules he put in place.’

11. John Baron, Basildon and Billeiricay: ‘ I’m afraid the Prime Minister no longer enjoys my support.’

12. Aaron Bell, Newcastle-under-Lyme: ‘The breach of trust that the events in No 10 Downing Street represent, and the manner in which they have been handled, makes his position untenable.’

13. David Simmonds, Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner: ‘Accordingly, it is time for him to step down’.

14. Julian Sturdy, York Outer: ‘It is now in the public interest for him to resign.’

15. Peter Aldous, Waveny: ‘After a great deal of soul-searching, I have reached the conclusion that the Prime Minister should resign.’

16. Gary Streeter, South West Devon: ‘I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British Public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street.’

17. Tobias Ellwood, Bournemouth East: ‘I don't think the Prime Minister realises how worried colleagues are in every corner of the party, backbenchers and ministers alike that this is all only going one way.’

18. Nick Gibb, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton: ‘To restore trust, we need to change the prime minister.’

19. Andrew Mitchell, Sutton Coldfield: ‘When he kindly invited me to see him 10 days ago, I told him that I thought he should think very carefully about what was now in the best interests of our country, and of the Conservative party. I have to tell him that he no longer enjoys my support.

MPs who have indicated they may have submitted a letter:

1. Angela Richardson, Guildford: ‘I am clear that had this been a report about my leadership, I would resign.’

2. Karen Bradley, Staffordshire Moorlands: ‘But I do wish to make it clear that if I had been a minister found to have broken the laws that I passed, I would be tendering my resignation now.’

3. Caroline Nokes, Romsey and Southampton North: ‘He either goes now, or he goes in three years time.’

4. Paul Holmes, Eastleigh: ‘I have now resigned from my governmental responsibilities as a Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Home Office.’

Other:

1. Douglas Ross, Moray: It's hard to keep up with Ross's stance on whether Boris should stay or go, but his latest position is that the PM should continue as PM because of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Ross previously submitted a letter of no confidence in Boris over the partygate scandal before rescinding it.