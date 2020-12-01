The Spectator
Full list: the Tory tier rebels
This evening, the House of Commons voted to enact the new tiered system, which will come into force when the national lockdown ends this week. Boris Johnson did not emerge unscathed though, with 78 MPs voting against his proposals, including 55 MPs from his own party. Labour leader Keir Starmer instructed his MPs to abstain on the vote, but 15 decided to vote against the government's plans.
Below is the full list of MPs who voted against the tier restrictions:
Steve Baker
Robert Syms
Adam Afriyie
Imran Ahmad Khan
Graham Brady
Andrew Bridgen
Paul Bristow
Christopher Chope
Greg Clark
James Daly
Philip Davies
David Davis
Jonathan Djanogly
Jackie Doyle-Price
Richard Drax
Iain Duncan Smith
Mark Francois
Marcus Fysh
Cheryl Gillan
Chris Green
Damian Green
Kate Griffiths
Mark Harper
Philip Hollobone
David Jones
Julian Knight
Robert Largan
Pauline Latham
Chris Loder
Tim Loughton
Craig Mackinlay
Anthony Mangnall
Karl McCartney
Stephen McPartland
Esther McVey
Huw Merriman
Robbie Moore
Anne Marie Morris
Robert Neill
Mark Pawsey
John Redwood
Mary Robinson
Andrew Rosindell
Henry Smith
Ben Spencer
Desmond Swayne
Craig Tracey
Tom Tugendhat
Matt Vickers
Christian Wakeford
Charles Walker
Jamie Wallis
David Warburton
William Wragg
Jeremy Wright
Labour
Apsana Begum
Richard Burgon
Mary Kelly Foy
Andrew Gwynne
Mike Hill
Kevan Jones
Emma Lewell-Buck
Ian Mearns
Grahame Morris
Kate Osborne
Bell Ribeiro-Addy
John Spellar
Graham Stringer
Zarah Sultana
Derek Twigg
Jeremy Corbyn
Julian Lewis
DUP
Gregory Campbell
Jeffrey M Donaldson
Paul Girvan
Carla Lockhart
Ian Paisley
Gavin Robinson
Jim Shannon
Sammy Wilson