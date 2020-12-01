Full list: the Tory tier rebels

This evening, the House of Commons voted to enact the new tiered system, which will come into force when the national lockdown ends this week. Boris Johnson did not emerge unscathed though, with 78 MPs voting against his proposals, including 55 MPs from his own party. Labour leader Keir Starmer instructed his MPs to abstain on the vote, but 15 decided to vote against the government's plans.

Below is the full list of MPs who voted against the tier restrictions:

Conservatives

Steve Baker

Robert Syms

Adam Afriyie

Imran Ahmad Khan

Graham Brady

Andrew Bridgen

Paul Bristow

Christopher Chope

Greg Clark

James Daly

Philip Davies

David Davis

Jonathan Djanogly

Jackie Doyle-Price

Richard Drax

Iain Duncan Smith

Mark Francois

Marcus Fysh

Cheryl Gillan

Chris Green

Damian Green

Kate Griffiths

Mark Harper

Philip Hollobone

David Jones

Julian Knight

Robert Largan

Pauline Latham

Chris Loder

Tim Loughton

Craig Mackinlay

Anthony Mangnall

Karl McCartney

Stephen McPartland

Esther McVey

Huw Merriman

Robbie Moore

Anne Marie Morris

Robert Neill

Mark Pawsey

John Redwood

Mary Robinson

Andrew Rosindell

Henry Smith

Ben Spencer

Desmond Swayne

Craig Tracey

Tom Tugendhat

Matt Vickers

Christian Wakeford

Charles Walker

Jamie Wallis

David Warburton

William Wragg

Jeremy Wright

Labour

Apsana Begum

Richard Burgon

Mary Kelly Foy

Andrew Gwynne

Mike Hill

Kevan Jones

Emma Lewell-Buck

Ian Mearns

Grahame Morris

Kate Osborne

Bell Ribeiro-Addy

John Spellar

Graham Stringer

Zarah Sultana

Derek Twigg

Jeremy Corbyn

Julian Lewis

DUP

Gregory Campbell

Jeffrey M Donaldson

Paul Girvan

Carla Lockhart

Ian Paisley

Gavin Robinson

Jim Shannon

Sammy Wilson