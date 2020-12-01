Full list: the Tory tier rebels

  1. Coffee House
This evening, the House of Commons voted to enact the new tiered system, which will come into force when the national lockdown ends this week. Boris Johnson did not emerge unscathed though, with 78 MPs voting against his proposals, including 55 MPs from his own party. Labour leader Keir Starmer instructed his MPs to abstain on the vote, but 15 decided to vote against the government's plans.

Below is the full list of MPs who voted against the tier restrictions:

Conservatives

Steve Baker  

Robert Syms  

Adam Afriyie  

Imran Ahmad Khan  

Graham Brady  

Andrew Bridgen  

Paul Bristow  

Christopher Chope  

Greg Clark  

James Daly  

Philip Davies  

David Davis  

Jonathan Djanogly  

Jackie Doyle-Price  

Richard Drax  

Iain Duncan Smith  

Mark Francois  

Marcus Fysh  

Cheryl Gillan  

Chris Green  

Damian Green  

Kate Griffiths  

Mark Harper  

Philip Hollobone  

David Jones  

Julian Knight  

Robert Largan  

Pauline Latham  

Chris Loder  

Tim Loughton  

Craig Mackinlay  

Anthony Mangnall  

Karl McCartney  

Stephen McPartland  

Esther McVey  

Huw Merriman  

Robbie Moore  

Anne Marie Morris  

Robert Neill  

Mark Pawsey  

John Redwood  

Mary Robinson  

Andrew Rosindell  

Henry Smith  

Ben Spencer  

Desmond Swayne  

Craig Tracey  

Tom Tugendhat  

Matt Vickers  

Christian Wakeford  

Charles Walker  

Jamie Wallis  

David Warburton  

William Wragg  

Jeremy Wright

Labour

Apsana Begum  

Richard Burgon  

Mary Kelly Foy  

Andrew Gwynne  

Mike Hill  

Kevan Jones  

Emma Lewell-Buck 

Ian Mearns  

Grahame Morris  

Kate Osborne  

Bell Ribeiro-Addy  

John Spellar  

Graham Stringer  

Zarah Sultana  

Derek Twigg

Independent

Jeremy Corbyn

Julian Lewis

DUP

Gregory Campbell  

Jeffrey M Donaldson  

Paul Girvan  

Carla Lockhart  

Ian Paisley  

Gavin Robinson  

Jim Shannon  

Sammy Wilson

