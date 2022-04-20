Full list: which Tory MPs are backing Boris?

Boris Johnson last night addressed the 1922 committee, ahead of Thursday's crunch vote on whether to conduct a parliamentary investigation into his handling of partygate. The Prime Minister received a warm reception from Tory MPs but many are still refusing him to back him publicly. Of the 357 Conservative MPs in the House, less than a third have spoken out in support of Johnson.

Those calling for him to go:

1. Nigel Mills: 'He’s been fined, I don’t think his position is tenable.'

2. Anthony Mangnall: 'Horrified by the conduct of the PM.'

3.Caroline Nokes: 'I have not withdrawn the letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson that I wrote months ago to Sir Graham Brady... to do so would be letting down all of those people who spent the pandemic doing the right thing.'

4 Tobias Ellwood: 'He should step back.'

5. Mark Harper: 'Integrity is about doing the right thing, even when no one is looking.'

6. Gary Streeter: 'I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street.'

7. Peter Aldous: 'Remain of this opinion' that Johnson should go.

8. Craig Whittaker: 'My expectation is that he and the chancellor should do the right thing and resign.'

And below are a list of MPs who have declared their support for Boris Johnson:

1. Sir Roger Gale

2. Douglas Ross

3. Michael Fabricant

4. Andrew Bridgen

5. James Duddridge

6. Brendan Clarke-Smith

7. Amanda Milling

8. Chris Clarkson

9. Nadine Dorries

10. Conor Burns

11. Tom Hunt

12. Adam Holloway

13. Simon Clarke

14. Nigel Adams

15. Liz Truss

16. Alister Jack

17. James Cleverly

18. Sajid Javid

19. Kwasi Kwarteng

20. Michael Gove

21. Steve Barclay

22. George Eustice

23. Michael Ellis

24. Therese Coffey

25. Dominic Raab

26. Grant Shapps

27. Alok Sharma

28. Anne-Marie Trevelyan

29. Oliver Dowden

30. Jacob Rees-Mogg

31. Mark Spencer

32. Ben Wallace

33. Nadhim Zahawi

34. Simon Hart

35. Matt Hancock

36. Alun Cairns

37. Lucy Allan*

38. Stuart Anderson

39. Richard Bacon

40. Shaun Bailey

41. Steve Baker*

42. Joy Morrissey

43. Simon Baynes

44. Saqib Bhatti

45. Jonathan Gullis

46. Alex Burghart

47. Robert Courts

48. David Davies

49. Michelle Donelan

50. Sir Iain Duncan Smith

51. Andrew Stephenson*

52. Chris Heaton-Harris*

53. Will Quince

54. Tom Pursglove

55. Craig Williams

56. Kevin Hollinrake

57. Eddie Hughes*

58. Mark Jenkinson

59. Fay Jones

60. Marco Longhi

61. Wendy Morton

62. Sheryll Murray*

63. Andrew Percy

64. Chris Pincher

65. Sir Robert Syms*

66. Kelly Tolhurst

67. Shailesh Vara

68. Andrew Griffith

69. Guy Opperman

70. Damian Collins

71. Matt Vickers

72. Peter Bone*

73. Maria Caulfield

74. Priti Patel

75. Julian Knight

76. Steve Double

77. Helen Whately

*Retweeted Boris Johnson's statement or supportive comments of the PM made by colleagues.

Ministers who have quit:

1. Lord Wolfson