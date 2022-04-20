Coffee House
Full list: which Tory MPs are backing Boris?
Boris Johnson last night addressed the 1922 committee, ahead of Thursday's crunch vote on whether to conduct a parliamentary investigation into his handling of partygate. The Prime Minister received a warm reception from Tory MPs but many are still refusing him to back him publicly. Of the 357 Conservative MPs in the House, less than a third have spoken out in support of Johnson.
Those calling for him to go:
1. Nigel Mills: 'He’s been fined, I don’t think his position is tenable.'
2. Anthony Mangnall: 'Horrified by the conduct of the PM.'
3.Caroline Nokes: 'I have not withdrawn the letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson that I wrote months ago to Sir Graham Brady... to do so would be letting down all of those people who spent the pandemic doing the right thing.'
4 Tobias Ellwood: 'He should step back.'
5. Mark Harper: 'Integrity is about doing the right thing, even when no one is looking.'
6. Gary Streeter: 'I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street.'
7. Peter Aldous: 'Remain of this opinion' that Johnson should go.
8. Craig Whittaker: 'My expectation is that he and the chancellor should do the right thing and resign.'
And below are a list of MPs who have declared their support for Boris Johnson:
2. Douglas Ross
10. Conor Burns
11. Tom Hunt
12. Adam Holloway
13. Simon Clarke
14. Nigel Adams
15. Liz Truss
16. Alister Jack
17. James Cleverly
18. Sajid Javid
19. Kwasi Kwarteng
20. Michael Gove
21. Steve Barclay
22. George Eustice
23. Michael Ellis
24. Therese Coffey
25. Dominic Raab
26. Grant Shapps
27. Alok Sharma
29. Oliver Dowden
30. Jacob Rees-Mogg
31. Mark Spencer
32. Ben Wallace
33. Nadhim Zahawi
34. Simon Hart
35. Matt Hancock
36. Alun Cairns
38. Stuart Anderson
39. Richard Bacon
40. Shaun Bailey
41. Steve Baker*
42. Joy Morrissey
43. Simon Baynes
44. Saqib Bhatti
45. Jonathan Gullis
46. Alex Burghart
47. Robert Courts
48. David Davies
49. Michelle Donelan
51. Andrew Stephenson*
52. Chris Heaton-Harris*
53. Will Quince
54. Tom Pursglove
55. Craig Williams
56. Kevin Hollinrake
57. Eddie Hughes*
58. Mark Jenkinson
59. Fay Jones
60. Marco Longhi
61. Wendy Morton
62. Sheryll Murray*
63. Andrew Percy
64. Chris Pincher
65. Sir Robert Syms*
66. Kelly Tolhurst
67. Shailesh Vara
68. Andrew Griffith
69. Guy Opperman
70. Damian Collins
71. Matt Vickers
72. Peter Bone*
73. Maria Caulfield
74. Priti Patel
75. Julian Knight
76. Steve Double
77. Helen Whately
*Retweeted Boris Johnson's statement or supportive comments of the PM made by colleagues.
Ministers who have quit:
1. Lord Wolfson