Full text: leaked Roe v Wade draft ruling

The leak of a Supreme Court Justice’s draft opinion that would overturn the constitutional right to an abortion has reignited perhaps the most divisive American cultural issue of the last 50 years. Justice Samuel Alito has laid out the case for reversing Roe v Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that enshrined the right of American women to seek a termination of their pregnancy. Alito writes in the leaked document:

“ It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.

You can read the full document here or below: