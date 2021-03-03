Galloway backs the Tories

Gorgeous George, the born-again Unionist north of the border, has had a revelation. In order to knock the SNP down a peg at the May elections, the Caledonian firebrand is going to have to do something that goes against every fibre of his socialist being. George Galloway is voting Tory.

I’M VOTING TORY | For the first time in my life I’ll be voting Conservative. Everyone in Scotland should vote for the best candidate to stop the SNP. It’s a referendum on the referendum and the neverendum. #MOATS #SNP #independence @RTUKnews pic.twitter.com/xfheaxGblW March 2, 2021

Once he was teaming up with Jeremy Corbyn to take on New Labour's hated war in Iraq. Now he's joining forces with Ruth Davidson to take on the Scottish Nationalists.

An odd turn of events, perhaps, but not without precedent. In 2019 Galloway backed Nigel Farage's Brexit party at the European elections, so incensed was he with the failure to carry out the referendum result. Perhaps there's been something of a change of heart when it comes to Galloway's politics.

Who knows, maybe Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross will soon have Galloway eating out of his hands...