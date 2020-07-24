Steerpike
Games organiser’s Olympic oversight
Given this year's Tokyo games had to be called off because of the Covid pandemic, you would think those sitting around at Olympic HQ might have a bit of spare time to brush up on their history. Judging by the official Olympic Twitter account, it would seem not.
Some social media whizz-kid decided to put together an inspirational vid celebrating the 1936 Berlin Olympics, complete with archive film of the Olympiastadion and a rousing classical number.
The post noted that the Nazi-organised games were the first in which a cauldron was used for the Olympic flame. A Fascinating historical titbit, but perhaps overshadowed by the fact that Hitler's fascists barred German Jews from participating in the games and interned hundreds of Romani Berliners in a concentration camp. Somewhat inevitably, the Tweet has now been deleted...