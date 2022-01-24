Gavin Williamson’s new gig

With his Whips' Office in crisis, how Boris Johnson must be wishing he'd kept Gavin Williamson in government. The former Chief Whip was praised for the political intelligence operation he ran during both the 2016 and 2019 Tory leadership elections when he helped secure victories for Johnson and his predecessor Theresa May. Now though Gavin – or Sir Gavin, as he is reportedly set to become – is left lolling on the backbenches, defending himself against attacks from Labour defectors about the methods he employed while in office.

Still, the ex-Education Secretary clearly sees his former brief as his calling, given his desire to educate the public on his work in politics. For Mr S has spotted that the poor man's Francis Urqhart is now signed up for the after-dinner circuit, joining up with Chartwell Speakers in a paid, part-time role where he will be undertaking between eight to ten engagements a year. His profile is yet to appear on the site, where fellow Tories Jeremy Hunt and Matt Hancock are among the many 'premium' names listed. Lucky punters all across the country will soon get to hear what inspirational words can be gleaned from the man who as Defence Secretary told Russia to 'shut up and go away.'

Will Gavin be bringing his pet tarantula Cronus along too on such occasions? Mr S looks forward to finding out.