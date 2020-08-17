Gavin Williamson’s Twitter gaffe

Not content with criticism from virtually all sides of the political arena, Gavin Williamson appears to have turned even his own Twitter account against him in an act of online sadomasochism.

The most recent like on his account is of a tweet by the children’s author Michael Rosen, in which he argues that under the current government: 'People get promoted to positions of power (and nice pay) to abuse teachers and run a system that judges young people on two or three hours splurge that bears no resemblance to life's tasks.'

Unless Williamson is the most self-critical minister in British political history, it would appear the like was an accident...