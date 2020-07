Keep your spirits up with Gilpin’s Gin ‘The Spirit of England’. Spectator subscribers can order a case of six bottles of award-winning Gilpin’s Extra Dry Gin (47%) at a special price of £150 including VAT and UK delivery or a case of Gilpin’s Navy Gin (54.5% — perfect for Martinis) for £170. 10% of all sales of Gilpin’s Navy Gin go to the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity. Enter code: SPECGIN at the checkout to receive this extra discount.