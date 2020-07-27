Grant Shapps’s holiday from hell

Poor Grant Shapps. Having hopped on a flight to Spain on Saturday morning, the transport secretary discovered that his family's holiday hotspot would be placed on the government's Covid quarantine list from midnight. Shapps tells the Sun that he has spent the last 48 hours of his summer hols locked in emergency calls with industry bods and transport officials to try to ease the disruption. No doubt to the annoyance of Mrs S...

Now Shapps has announced that he will be returning the UK on Wednesday to better deal with the burgeoning crisis, presumably from the comfort of his own home given the newly imposed 14-day quarantine rules. According to the BBC, the transport secretary was aware that Spain could be blacklisted ahead of his flight but felt he couldn't use his insider info to get out of the ill-fated trip.

If only he'd listened to his colleague Matt Hancock back in May, who warned Brits that it was 'unlikely that lavish international holidays' would be possible this summer. And where is the health secretary? Hancock has been spotted canoeing on the River Wye in Herefordshire. Presumably heading up creek with paddle in hand, unlike the unfortunate Mr Shapps...