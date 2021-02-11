Greek PM’s lockdown larks

To break your own lockdown rules once could be seen as a mistake, to do it twice might suggest a hint of arrogance. Although who could blame Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis when faced slap-up Mediterranean lunch on an Aegean island? Well, it seems quite a few Greeks can and do.

The centre-right politician was also snapped in December, stood side-by-side with a group motocross racers sans masks (against his own rules) — at a time when his government was inforcing a €300 fine for those who left their homes on non-essential journeys.

Needless to say, government officials deny Mitsotakis did anything wrong, telling the Greek press that 'during the lunch, all the measures required by the pandemic protocols were observed'. Meanwhile, health officials are considering another full lockdown to deal with the country's third wave. Perhaps that's why the PM brought in a new 6 p.m. curfew later that same day. Nothing like grabbing a bite of Moussaka before locking down your own citizens, huh?