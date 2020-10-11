Hancock accused of curfew hypocrisy

Matt Hancock broke his own 10 p.m curfew to continue drinking at a parliamentary bar, according to reports in the Mail on Sunday.

A senior Tory MP told the paper that the Health Secretary continued to nurse a large glass of white wine until at least 10.25 p.m. during a late night tipple that saw Hancock mock the government's own failings, saying: 'Drinks are on me — but Public Health England are in charge of the payment methodology so I will not be paying a thing.'

A spokesperson denied the allegations and insisted that Hancock left the parliamentary estate following a 9.42 p.m. Commons vote.

Meanwhile, lockdown rebel Charles Walker and chair of the Commons' Administration Committee pledged to investigate the claims. One MP told the paper: 'Everyone is panicking and trying to cover for Matt, but I know what I saw and I can tell the time.'