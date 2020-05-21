Hancock’s day in court

As if Matt Hancock didn't have enough on his plate. In a bid to declare the lockdown unlawful, lawyers for the multi-millionaire Simon Dolan have lodged a formal challenge at the High Court in London, with Hancock and education secretary Gavin Williamson both named as respondents. In a statement released this morning, Dolan said:

“ The claim argues that the lockdown measures are unlawful because they breach the European Convention on Human Rights, that the five tests for terminating lockdown are too narrow, and the measures taken by Government are disproportionate.

“ At the heart of this historic case is the protection of freedom and liberty for 66 million people. We are challenging a catastrophic set of decisions.

Dolan has managed to raise nearly £130,000 via a crowdfunding site to help take on the lockdown. Meanwhile, he is also seeking full disclosure of the minutes from the science advisory group SAGE. Lawyers have asked that the legal proceedings are speeded up and are hoping that the case will be heard in just over a week's time. It seems the government's decision-making process could well face proper, legal scrutiny well before any inquiry takes place...