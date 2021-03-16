Isabel Hardman
Why the hospital money row is going to the wire
The row over the NHS pay rise is taking up most of the political attention when it comes to the health service at the moment. But it's not the only – or indeed the biggest – problem facing the politicians and officials involved. This morning Matt Hancock appeared before the Health Select Committee, and after being grilled on the proposed pay increase, found himself having to explain why, with just 16 days to go, hospitals still have no idea what their Covid-related funding is going to look like for the next six months and beyond. The NHS budget for 2021/22 still has not been signed off.
Hancock insisted that the 1 per cent pay increase is 'a pay rise and that is simply a matter of fact' because inflation is below 1 per cent - something that's not going to go down hugely well with health service unions, given the Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts inflation to rise to 1.5 per cent later this year. It is also not the 2.5 per cent that was budgeted for, hence the row. But he also stuck to the government line of passing this over to the pay review body, which either gives space for a change of policy and a larger pay rise, or cover for the government to stick to the 1 per cent, saying it has been validated by an independent body.
On extra money to help hospitals cover the costs of Covid, Hancock said:
“We will be publishing shortly but what all parts of the NHS know and what we've made very clear to them is that the direct operational costs of Covid will be covered and so people can plan with confidence.
But Committee chair Jeremy Hunt was politely unimpressed by this, pointing out how tight things were getting:
“I just wonder whether you don't think that we're just cutting it rather fine, because it's so close - just 16 days to go — and I think a lot of people would say it's a primary responsibility of the government to give some budgetary certainty to people in a pandemic. Are you expecting this to be resolved very, very soon?
Hancock said he was, and explained that the reason for the delay is the need for ministers to know what stage of the pandemic Britain had reached before working out the cost of Covid for hospitals.