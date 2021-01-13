Hancock’s power trip

When will the lockdown end? That's a question of increasing concern to Tory MPs with Mark Harper of the Covid Recovery Group pushing for restrictions to be lifted from 8 March – three weeks after the deadline to vaccinate the most vulnerable. However, Mr S would caution against planning any socialising for that week.

In this morning's media round, Matt Hancock did not take kindly to suggestions restrictions could be eased by this point. When Sky News presenter Niall Paterson asked the Health Secretary what the timescale was for lifting restrictions, he replied that he had not given one. When Paterson said that some of Hancock's parliamentary colleagues had, he replied:

'Well great, but I’m the health secretary.'

Steerpike suspects Hancock's comments will do little to contain backbench unease on the issue....