Harry and Meghan’s tax wheeze

Money is very important to Harry and Meghan – as evidenced by their multi-milion dollar deals with a string of top companies. Not for them, 'go woke, go broke': their philanthropic vehicle Archewell raised less than £37,000 for their charities up until June last year, with more being spent on legal fees to dissolve their previous UK effort, Sussex Royal.

Still, this hasn't stopped their website gushing about the couple's 'shared purpose, global action' and 'leading the way with compassion.' Its mission statement proclaims passionately that 'our core purpose is to uplift and unite communities — local and global, online and offline — one act of compassion at a time.' Talk about putting the Prada in Pravda.

But do such acts of compassion extend to the couple's tax affairs? For the dilettante Duke and his right-on wife have set up 11 companies in the state of Delaware, despite living in California, according to state filings. The companies have been incorporated by Meghan's lawyer Richard Genow and her business manager Andrew Meyer and are thought to include one for Harry's multimillion-dollar memoir book. The businesses have been set up since April 2020, with the names of the companies appearing to include a reference in Spanish to the duchesse's freckles and to a 'babymoon' getaway the couple took in 2019. Girlboss!

The state of Delaware is, of course, known as a tax haven as it does not make company accounts public and allows owners of companies to hide their identities. Mr S is all for Harry and Meghan having the right to use legal mechanisms to protect their wealth: just do the couple have to be so nauseatingly sanctimonious in their self-righteous sermons while they're at it?

At least they've finally found (tax) freedom at last.