Covid deaths

Has Covid-19 evolved to become less deadly?

Quiet hospitals

— Global infections reached a new peak on 29 May, with. The daily average for the past seven days is, 36% higher than in the week beginning 14 April.— However, deaths peaked aton 17 April. The daily total for the past seven days is, 43% lower than in the week beginning 14 April.Source: Worldometers

How did NHS activity change in the last quarter of 2019/20 compared with a year earlier?

Busy beaches

Hospital admissionsElective admissionsGP referralsOther referralsSource: NHS England

Beaches were packed, leading to fears of social distancing. What are the most popular beaches in Britain (to judge by Instagram posts)?

Plastic art

Luskentyre, Isle of HarrisTenby, PembrokeshireRhossili, GowerBlackpoolWeymouthPorthmeor, St IvesPorthcurno, CornwallBournemouthDurdle Door, DorsetBrighton

The Bulgarian artist Christo, who was famous for wrapping buildings, bridges and in one case a stretch of coastline in plastic, died aged 84. To put his plastic consumption in context:

— When he wrapped the Reichstag in 1995 the project usedof heavy polypropylene fabric.— A heavy polypropylene fabic weighs around 235g per sq m. Christo therefore used aroundof material.— A typical supermarket plastic bag weighs 30 g, or 0.03 kg. The material he used therefore contained as much plastic as approximatelysingle-use supermarket bags.— Before the plastic bag levy came into force in 2015, Britons were using 8.5 billion plastic bags per year — just under a million per hour. The Reichstag project, therefore, consumed less plastic than British shoppers used in an hour.