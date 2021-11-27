Has Peppa Pig changed political sides?

Red Peppa?

In a rambling speech to the CBI, Boris Johnson praised Peppa Pig. Has she changed political sides? Peppa featured in advertising for New Labour’s Sure Start centres, and was booked to appear at the launch of Labour’s manifesto on families for the 2010 general election. However, her makers, E1 Entertainment, withdrew her at the last moment so as not to appear partisan. Lord Mandelson accused the BBC of being behind the move, suggesting the corporation was acting out of spite because Peppa was a star on rival Channel 5.

Back on track

Regular train services returned to Okehampton in Devon 49 years after the route was closed in the cuts proposed by British Rail chairman Richard Beeching.

— The rail network reached its peak in 1914 when 20,000 miles of line were open.

— By 1963, the year of Beeching’s report, there were 17,500 route miles left.

— This was then reduced to 11,000 route miles by 1975. The number of stations was cut from 6,000 in 1950 to 2,000 in 1975.

— Since then, the number of stations has grown as a result of either reopenings or new openings and there are currently 2,563 on the rail network.

Counting the cost

What are the most, and least, expensive ways of generating electricity globally, taking into account carbon taxes (but ignoring energy storage required to make some forms of generation practical)?

Price per MWh:

Solar photovoltaic (residential) | £95

Biomass | £89

Geothermal | £74

Coal | £66

Offshore wind | £66

Hydro (from reservoirs) | £54

Gas | £53

Nuclear | £52

Hydro (from river flows) | £51

Solar photovoltaic (at utility scale) | £42

Onshore wind | £38

Source: International Energy Agency

Get with the programme

Who is referred to the Prevent programme?

— In 2020/21, 4,915 people were referred, a 22% decrease on the previous year.

— 88% were male.

— 29% were aged 15-20; 20% were 21-30; 20% were under 15.

— The East Midlands (108.9 per million) had the highest referral rates.

— London (76.4 per million) was below the England and Wales average of 82.6.

Source: Home Office