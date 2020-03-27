Health Secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has just announced that he has also tested positive for coronavirus. Matt Hancock has tweeted out a video in which he says he has been suffering from mild symptoms of the disease and is now self-isolating at home.

Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/TguWH6Blij I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives #StayHomeSaveLives March 27, 2020

His announcement follows the revelation by Boris Johnson that he has also contracted the disease. And, like his boss, Hancock will continue working from home to coordinate the government's response.

The question now, though, is how many people in government also have coronavirus. Michael Gove's wife Sarah Vine has said that her husband has not yet been tested because he' is not displaying any of the symptoms.

Either way, Mr S wishes Hancock a speedy recovery!