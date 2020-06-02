Help us to celebrate English Wine Week

English Wine Week, that annual celebration of our native wines and winemakers which runs from 20 to 28 June, is almost upon us. And with some 2,500 hectares under vine in England and Wales, spread across more than 700 vineyards, and with 160 or so commercial wineries producing some remarkable wines, our winemaking industry would appear to have much to celebrate. Our sparklers in particular are now generally agreed to be as fine as any in the world.

However, with restaurants, bars, pubs and hotels currently closed, there are far fewer opportunities for wine producers to get their wares under our noses and they have never needed our support more. We need to get drinking!I recently had occasion to tweak the tail of my old friend George Atkinson-Clark of the Milton Keynes Wine School when he hosted a comparative tasting of prosecco and champagne. I upbraided him for not including English fizz with the following rather inept limericks:My dear Mr Atkinson-Clark,A tasting of fizz? What a lark!Although we love champersIn picnicking hampers,I fear that you're wide of the mark.Champagne, prosecco and so onWill always continue to flow on,But the fact of it is,English fizz is the bizzAnd what those in the know want to go on.Herbert Hall, after all, is a belterAnd Ambriel – phew! – it'll melt yer.Chapel Down and RidgeviewTo name but a fewAre wines that'll sure make yer swelter.Breaky Bottom and Gusbourne as wellAre really rippingly swell.And if fine Camel ValleyIs not up your alley,Well, dammit, it sure rings my bell.And what about dear Coates & Seely?A wine I imbibe far too freely.The bubbles combineTo make me just fineAnd really quite touchy and feely.And Hattingley, Denbies and GrangeAre fizzes that shouldn't be strangeTo any wine drinkerOr cerebral thinkerWho wishes to broaden their range.The fact of the matter is clearThere are wonderful fizzes right hereIn this green pleasant land,Closer to handThan any they make over there.So, boo to prosecco I say!And to champagne as well by the way.Let us get pissed onA bottle of WistonAnd drink to the fizz of UK!So, in celebration of English Wine Week, readers are invited to send in their own limericks (which need not be as long as my rambling effort) in praise of our island wines. The composer of the winning verses – as judged by me and Mark Harvey, MD of Chapel Down Wines & Spirits – will receive six bottles of fine fizz from Chapel Down, the UK's leading producer, famed for the quality not only of its traditional method sparklers but also its reds, whites and rosés, beers, ciders and spirits.This deliciously effervescent prize comprises– a deliciously aromatic expression of England's 'own' grape – and– a tasty blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Blanc and Pinot Meunier.The three runners-up will receive a signed copy of my book, Drink More Fizz! in which many English sparklers feature.

