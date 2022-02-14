How are MPs marking Valentine’s Day?

Love is in the air – and no it's not just Matt and Gina. Various MPs have taken to marking Valentine's day today with images on social media of their loved ones. Health secretary Sajid Javid was early out of the blocks with a rather sweet image of himself with wife Laura, with whom he is marking his silver wedding anniversary this year. No-nonsense Red Wall Tory Marco Longhi declared on Instagram that: 'I've definitely punched above my weight with this incredible woman' as he hugged his partner.

Curiously, Tory MPs seemed keener than their opposition counterparts this year to show off amorous affections for their significant others. New girl Alicia Kearns put up a pic with her husband, writing simply that he was 'forever my best friend' while Esther McVey, the Blue Collar Posh to Philip Davies' Becks, received an impressive bouquet of flowers.

Others used have deployed it to push their own causes: Peter Gibson used it to encourage his 1,138 Insta followers to give blood. On the Labour side though, the spirit of love was not in much evidence: poor Nadia Whittome tested positive for Covid while her socialist comrade Zarah Sultana declared 'the correct way to spend Valentine's day is obviously on the Labour doorstep,' before posting a video of herself getting drenched in the rain.

Love Actually, it isn't.