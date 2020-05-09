How famous writers do social isolation

In Competition No. 3147 you were invited to submit tips on social isolation in the style of a well-known writer. It was a terrific entry, in which famously retiring souls such Emily Dickinson loomed uncharacteristically large. I loved Nicholas Stone’s twist on Louis Macneice’s ‘Bagpipe Music’ (‘It’s no go the bog roll, it’s no go the office,/ All we want is a conference call and a bag of Werther’s toffees…’) and J.G. Ballard’s suggestion, via Adrian Fry: ‘Exercise in liminal spaces: abandoned office complexes, rewilding traffic islands, Shepperton’. Commendations, too, to Hamish Wilson’s Philip Larkin (‘Man hands on unwashed misery to man,/ Keep people distant. Stay in while you can.’), Phillip Sheahan, Liz Aram and Amar Singh Bhandal. The winners take £25.

“ If you can wash your hands ten times an hour

“ Go wander lonely far from crowds

“ Go placidly amid the joggers coughing and wheezing and the brats chalking rainbows and hopscotching all over the street. As far as possible, while crossing the road, looking the other way, holding your breath, be on good terms with all persons. Listen to others, even the Business Secretary: they too have their story. Avoid Good Morning Britain hosts: they are vexatious to the spirit. Enjoy your achievements, however humble: a Tesco delivery slot, a Netflix subscription — these are real possessions in the changing fortunes of time. Do not distress yourself with dark imaginings: Strictly will be back. You are a child of the universe. No less than Robert Peston, you have a right to be here. Be at peace with your neighbours, however noisy their bloody sound system. With all its scams, drudgery and joggers (did I mention joggers?) it is still a beautiful world. Be cheerful. Watch Bargain Hunt.

“ When you’re lying awake, is it umbrage you take

“ Quarantine is a rum business, but this is no time to lose your grip. Mens sana in corpore sano, so for splendid exercise, hang up a heavy cushion, visualise some unholy blackguard and punch the living daylights out of him. Alternatively, use your dressing-gown cord as a skipping-rope while briskly singing a sea-shanty. You can easily mock up a rowing boat with a chair, broom-handle, and elasticated braces attached to a doorknob.

“ The Sanctity of Solitude

No. 3150: herculean

You are invited to provide a sonnet describing one of Hercules’ labours. Please email entries to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 20 May. NB. We are unable to accept postal entries for the time being.