How likely is the NHS to be overwhelmed by Covid?

Over the summer, NHS chiefs were told they didn’t need to worry too much about a second wave because the test-and-trace system would be up and running and new cases would be isolated. The failure of this £12 billion system is a scandal in itself, but the upshot is that the NHS is now trying to make preparations it was told not to make a few months ago. This has led to alarm in Whitehall: Matt Hancock had genuinely expected his app to work, and he now faces being in office when the normal winter hospital surge combines with Covid, with February expected to be the peak month. Hancock now wears a ‘protect the NHS’ facemask, and went so far as to say yesterday that all non-Covid healthcare in Britain may be withdrawn unless the virus is addressed. But the premise of much of the recent advice – that the NHS risks falling over – is a stretch. I looked at it for my Daily Telegraph column yesterday.

There are two scandals brewing. One is over the implosion of test-and-trace, and how much of its £12 billion budget found its way into the pockets of £7,000-a-day consultants. That has now started to unravel, with plenty more horrors to come. The other scandal is how the NHS was preparing for a second wave with ‘Seacole Centres’ devoted to Covid convalescents. This was deemed unnecessary given the faith in test-and-trace which – it was argued – would flatten any second wave. So funding for more Seacole Centres was refused by the Treasury, and billions funnelled to Dido Harding’s outfit instead. When that failed, the NHS ended up being used as the backstop. So what’s happening now was not in the original plan.

That said, the NHS learned a lot from the first wave. PPE is in bountiful supply. Basic tricks – whether the patient should lie on their side or their back, the use of blood thinners, oxygen therapy, steroids etc. – has had a big impact on survival rates. When Boris Johnson went into intensive care, his survival chances were about 50 per cent. Now, they would be closer to 70 per cent. The recovery rate is far higher.

Merseyside is certainly stressed. Liverpool University Hospitals had 323 Covid patients earlier this week – about 20 per cent of their beds. This compares with 347 Covid hospital patients across the entirety of South West and South East England. But should Liverpool approach ICU capacity, extra capacity will be added: this is how the NHS works. I have plenty of criticisms of the NHS but it’s a world leader in scaling up – and triage. Elective operations can be cancelled and yes, this creates problems down the line, but at present there is no realistic prospect of hospitals being overrun by Covid. There are other hospitals within half an hour’s drive (in St Helens, for example) and specialist hospitals that can take on other routine operations.

To have intensive care units (ICUs) running at 90 per cent of capacity is pretty normal for a hospital. But right now, nationally, they’re running at 60 per cent of capacity. There are about 475 Covid patients on ventilators right now across the NHS – but the number of ventilator beds available is about 4,750. So this is not a health service at risk of collapse, or anywhere close to collapse.

It’s also worth looking at London which is now under the Tier 2 restrictions that Sadiq Khan has long been lobbying for. The capital was hit hard first time around, with hospitalisations peaking at 880 a day. Now, they are not doing even a tenth of that. We have not been told much about why London is being put into Tier 2 – but it certainly isn’t to ‘protect the NHS’.

Of course, the concern is where the NHS will be in a fortnight’s time. But even if today’s infections translate into a greater hospital load, the system can cope. Beyond a fortnight, the error margin in the projections becomes unworkable. I have several criticisms of the NHS – why, for example, can’t it publish daily, regional ICU data like France does? Why are its general performance figures so hard to find? When the figures are vague, it allows for huge misunderstandings – including the idea that the NHS is about to keel over. The NHS has, in fact, held up surprisingly well and continues to do so. It cannot be blamed for the tightening of Covid restrictions.