The Spectator
How many 100th birthday cards does the Queen send?
Multiplying by hundreds
The Queen penned a personal 100th birthday message to Captain Tom Moore, who has raised money for NHS charities by walking around his Bedfordshire garden.
— The tradition of the monarch sending 100th birthday greetings began with George V in 1917, when he sent out a telegram with the words: ‘His Majesty’s hope that the blessings of good health and prosperity may attend you during the remainder of your days.’ That year he sent out 24 such cards.
— By the time Elizabeth II became Queen in 1952 the number had grown to 273.
— In 2014 the office which sends out cards on her behalf had to hire extra staff when the number reached 7,517.
Greatest losses
Which countries have suffered the most from Covid-19 in terms of deaths per million inhabitants?
San Marino | 1,208
Belgium | 622
Andorra | 518
Spain | 496
Italy | 441
France | 350
UK | 305
Source: Worldometers
Food chain
Which countries are the most and least self-sufficient for food? Food production as a percentage of food consumed:
Most self-sufficient:
Argentina | 273%
Uruguay | 232%
Australia | 207%
Ukraine | 193%
New Zealand | 185%
Canada | 183%
Least self-sufficient:
Norway | 50%
Belgium | 51%
Haiti | 51%
Somalia | 52%
Dominican Republic | 54%
Zimbabwe | 54%
Source: Food and Agriculture Organisation
Painful contractions
By how much is the UK economy predicted to contract in the second quarter?
J.P. Morgan | -7.5%
Oxford Economics | -8.5%
Goldman Sachs | -12.5%
EY | -13%
CEBR | -15%
Capital Economics | -24%
OBR | -35%