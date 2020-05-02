How many 100th birthday cards does the Queen send?

Multiplying by hundreds

The Queen penned a personal 100th birthday message to Captain Tom Moore, who has raised money for NHS charities by walking around his Bedfordshire garden.

— The tradition of the monarch sending 100th birthday greetings began with George V in 1917, when he sent out a telegram with the words: ‘His Majesty’s hope that the blessings of good health and prosperity may attend you during the remainder of your days.’ That year he sent out 24 such cards.

— By the time Elizabeth II became Queen in 1952 the number had grown to 273.

— In 2014 the office which sends out cards on her behalf had to hire extra staff when the number reached 7,517.

Greatest losses

Which countries have suffered the most from Covid-19 in terms of deaths per million inhabitants?

San Marino | 1,208

Belgium | 622

Andorra | 518

Spain | 496

Italy | 441

France | 350

UK | 305

Source: Worldometers

Food chain

Which countries are the most and least self-sufficient for food? Food production as a percentage of food consumed:

Most self-sufficient:

Argentina | 273%

Uruguay | 232%

Australia | 207%

Ukraine | 193%

New Zealand | 185%

Canada | 183%

Least self-sufficient:

Norway | 50%

Belgium | 51%

Haiti | 51%

Somalia | 52%

Dominican Republic | 54%

Zimbabwe | 54%

Source: Food and Agriculture Organisation

Painful contractions

By how much is the UK economy predicted to contract in the second quarter?

J.P. Morgan | -7.5%

Oxford Economics | -8.5%

Goldman Sachs | -12.5%

EY | -13%

CEBR | -15%

Capital Economics | -24%

OBR | -35%