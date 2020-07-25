How many people would refuse a Covid vaccine?

Worth a shot?

How worried should we be about people refusing to have a Covid-19 vaccine if one is developed? In a YouGov poll for the Centre for Countering Digital Hate this week, 6% said they would definitely refuse a vaccination, a further 10% said they would probably refuse and a further 15% said they weren’t sure. A better guide, perhaps, is how many allow their children to be vaccinated. According to government statistics, the rate of vaccination among children varies from 86.5% for the MMR2 vaccination at five years to 94.2% for the DTaP/IPV/Hib at two years.

Poor third

The rapper Kanye West launched his campaign for the US presidency. What is the record of third candidates in the US presidential election? Percentage of the popular vote:

2016: Gary Johnson, Libertarian | 3.3%

2012: Gary Johnson, Libertarian | 1%

2008: Ralph Nader, Independent | 0.6%

2004: Ralph Nader, Independent | 0.4%

2000: Ralph Nader, Independent | 2.7%

1996: Ross Perot, Reform | 8.4%

1992: Ross Perot, Reform | 19%

1988: Ron Paul, Libertarian | 0.5%

Biggest shares

A group of Conservative MPs suggested that TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform, be banned. What are the most-used social media platforms in the world, according to their number of active monthly users?

Facebook | 2.5bn

YouTube | 2bn

WhatsApp | 1.6bn

Facebook Messenger | 1.3bn

Weixin/WeChat | 1.2bn

Instagram | 1bn

Douyin/TikTok | 800m

QQ | 730m

Q Zone | 520m

Sina Weibo | 500m

Reddit | 430m

Snapchat | 380m

Twitter | 340m

Source: Smartinsights.com

No returns

Britain suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. With how many countries do we have extradition treaties?

— Besides the 27 members of the EU we are party to extradition treaties with 94 other countries. Among the more significant countries with which we have no treaty are Belarus, Burma, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.