How much did Emily Maitlis cost licence fee payers?

Off duty

How many non-doms are there in the UK?

– In the year ending 2020, 75,700 people filled in a tax return in which they declared themselves to be non-domiciled – down from 78,600 the previous year and 137,000 in 2008.

– Of the 75,700 in 2019/20, however, only 62,200 were actually resident in Britain.

– In spite of their non-domiciled status, which does not oblige them to pay tax on foreign earnings, the 75,700 people still paid £7.85bn in income tax, capital gains tax and national insurance.

– The highest number of non-doms in 2019 were resident in London (45,200), followed by the South East (10,400). The fewest were in Northern Ireland (300), Wales (500) and the North East (500).

Source: HM Revenue and Customs

Rise and fall

GDP is 1.5 per cent higher than before the pandemic. Which sectors of the economy did well and which did badly between February 2020 and February 2022? Contribution to overall growth (in percentage points):

Health and social work +0.77

Scientific and technical +0.43

Information and communication +0.35

Transport and storage +0.31

Administrative and support +0.17

Manufacturing -0.07

Electricity, gas, steam and air -0.1

Mining and quarrying -0.17

Real estate activities -0.32

Source: ONS

Round and round

Does the runner-up in the first round of the French presidential election ever overtake the leader in the final round? It happened in 1974, 1981 and 1995:

1974 1st round

Mitterrand 43.3%

Giscard d’Estaing 32.6%

2nd round

Mitterrand 49.2%

Giscard d’Estaing 50.8%

1981 1st round

Giscard d’Estaing 28.3%

Mitterrand 25.8%

2nd round

Giscard d’Estaing 48.2%

Mitterrand 51.8%

1995 1st round

Jospin 23.3%

Chirac 20.8%

2nd round

Jospin 47.4%

Chirac 52.6%

Pay per view

Departing presenters have saved the BBC £2 million on its wage bill. How much were they costing each of the 24.8 million TV licence holders?

Andrew Marr 1.4p

Emily Maitlis 1.3p

Jon Sopel 0.9p