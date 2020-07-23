  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

Steerpike

How to avoid being heckled: A guide by Boris Johnson

How to avoid being heckled: A guide by Boris Johnson
Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images
Text settings
Comments

#BorisFarewellTour. That’s the hashtag that has been trending on Twitter all morning as the Prime Minister headed north of the border to try and salvage the Union. His journey around Scotland began this morning in the Northern Isles of Orkney to a less than enthusiastic response. So how does a leader go about a tour to ‘save the Union’ in a country where your net approval ratings are -100?

Mr S thinks Boris’s team has found the answer:

Find safety in the serene (and empty) countryside of Orkney to deliver his press conference. This isn’t so far removed from Johnson’s old election tactics when the Prime Minister abandoned three campaign events in 24 hours at the hint of protestors.

To be fair, it worked for Johnson then, but will it work now?

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

Comments
Topics in this articlePolitics
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe