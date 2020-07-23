How to avoid being heckled: A guide by Boris Johnson

#BorisFarewellTour. That’s the hashtag that has been trending on Twitter all morning as the Prime Minister headed north of the border to try and salvage the Union. His journey around Scotland began this morning in the Northern Isles of Orkney to a less than enthusiastic response. So how does a leader go about a tour to ‘save the Union’ in a country where your net approval ratings are -100?

Mr S thinks Boris’s team has found the answer:

So popular you have to do 'press' in a field in the countryside... pic.twitter.com/1OSoSP0X5G Boris Johnson in Orkney today for his farewell tour of Scotland 👋🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #BorisFarewellTour July 23, 2020

Find safety in the serene (and empty) countryside of Orkney to deliver his press conference. This isn’t so far removed from Johnson’s old election tactics when the Prime Minister abandoned three campaign events in 24 hours at the hint of protestors.

To be fair, it worked for Johnson then, but will it work now?