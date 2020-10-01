  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

How to fix America

In what is already a classic of a peculiarly modern genre (remember 'female leaders dealt with Covid' better, anyone?), online comedienne Sarah Cooper has blasted the two players in the presidential debate. The savagery of Tuesday night's showdown was not the culmination of a bitter struggle for America's increasingly fractious soul. No, the problem is (you guessed it): testosterone. 

If only us idiot men could just step aside and let the grown-ups take the reins, huh?

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

