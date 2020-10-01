Steerpike
How to fix America
In what is already a classic of a peculiarly modern genre (remember 'female leaders dealt with Covid' better, anyone?), online comedienne Sarah Cooper has blasted the two players in the presidential debate. The savagery of Tuesday night's showdown was not the culmination of a bitter struggle for America's increasingly fractious soul. No, the problem is (you guessed it): testosterone.
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) September 30, 2020
“No I’m sorry, you go ahead.”“No please you.”“No I cut you off.”“No I cut YOU off!”“Okay if you insist...”“I do!”-Scene from the first presidential debate between two women
If only us idiot men could just step aside and let the grown-ups take the reins, huh?