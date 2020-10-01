How to fix America

In what is already a classic of a peculiarly modern genre (remember 'female leaders dealt with Covid' better, anyone?), online comedienne Sarah Cooper has blasted the two players in the presidential debate. The savagery of Tuesday night's showdown was not the culmination of a bitter struggle for America's increasingly fractious soul. No, the problem is (you guessed it): testosterone.

“No I’m sorry, you go ahead.” “No please you.”“No I cut you off.”“No I cut YOU off!”“Okay if you insist...”“I do!”-Scene from the first presidential debate between two women September 30, 2020

If only us idiot men could just step aside and let the grown-ups take the reins, huh?