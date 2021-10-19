How to spice up winter soup

There are few things as good as soup for comfort and warmth. Though, with the very notable exception of Heinz tomato, I find ready-made soups invariably dull. The fresh counter ones are even worse than the tinned: bland, gloopy, surprisingly calorific and expensive for what is, after all, liquid food.

When it comes to soup, I go for one of two approaches. When I need instant warmth and salty satisfaction I’ll have a mug of broth— Bovril beef tea, miso soup from a sachet, or even just a crumbled veggie stock cube in boiling water. And when I want a real meal, something nutritious and filling, I’ll make a proper blended soup.

Given soups have no textural interest (unless you embrace the world of croutons and other crispy bits on top) they have to deliver on flavour, otherwise you really are in the realm of baby food. To inject flavour you can play around with the liquid, substituting for the stock: coconut milk pairs nicely with butternut squash and a combination of milk and stock is what you want for a creamy potato soup.

But the easiest way to ensure your soup packs a punch is to embrace the generous use of herbs and spices. Toasted cumin with sweet red peppers, rosemary and thyme with potato, or garam masala with lentils. I use coriander—both the seed and the fresh leaf— in good quantity in this classic carrot and coriander soup , to which I add smoked paprika to accentuate the golden colour and to give a smoky warmth.

Carrot and coriander soup

600g carrots, peeled and cut into medium-sized chunks

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil (or you could use butter)

1 large onion (white or red), diced

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Very large handful of fresh coriander, stalks and leaves separated and finely chopped, plus more leaves to garnish

1.2 litres vegetable stock (a couple of cubes, or those jelly-like ‘stock pots’ are perfectly good. It is also delicious to replace 400 ml of the stock with coconut milk)

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon, chilli flakes

1 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Juice of 1 lime