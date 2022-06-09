What's Jeremy Hunt up to after breaking cover as an agitator against Boris Johnson this week? Mostly phoning people, if his social media is anything to go by. Mr S has been amused to follow the trail of the former (and now wannabe) Conservative leadership contender as he posts endless Instagram photos of himself looking serious on the phone.

There's a clear favourite pose that he likes to adopt:

Jeremy Hunt (Credit: Jeremy Hunt/Instagram)

Mr S also couldn't help noticing that Hunt has a framed copy of The Spectator cover that never ran displayed on the bookcase behind him. The cover shows him triumphantly striding through the door of Number 10. Incidentally, a copy also hangs in the mens' toilets at Old Queen Street, although one can be sure the MP has higher ambitions for himself this time around...

But sometimes he mixes it up:

And he's able to make calls from a range of locations too:

It's difficult being an MP on Instagram. Unless you're prepared to go full Liz Truss, then you do end up posting a series of quite banal pictures. But at least we now know that when it comes to it, Hunt will be particularly good at picking up the phone to colleagues and running his (second) leadership campaign.