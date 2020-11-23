Ian Blackford polices the border

In case you missed the memo, it's now illegal to cross the border to Scotland unless you have a 'reasonable excuse' that meets the First Minister's requirements. Nicola Sturgeon's new law – which limits the number of people who can travel from England to Scotland – is said to be aimed at protecting public health north of the border.

Luckily Sturgeon has her close allies on standby to support her in policing this new restriction. Step forward Ian Blackford. The SNP's leader in Westminster is so devoted to the cause that he has even taken to social media to look out for those who may have fallen foul. After a man posted a picture of Caithness, Blackford quickly sprung to action pointing out the individual lived in England and asking them to explain their actions.

With Blackford on the case, who needs the police?