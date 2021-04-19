Jared O’Mara’s exceptional career

Oneterm wonder Jared O'Mara had quite an exceptional two and a half years in Parliament. Having unseated former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg in June 2017, the Labour MP was the first autistic MP elected to the Commons but quickly found himself being suspended for racist, homophobic and misogynist comments posted prior to his election.

In July 2019 O'Mara's former employee Jennifer Barnes complained that she had received inappropriate messages and approaches from O’Mara through various media. Having stood down at the 2019 election, the parliamentary standards commissioner has today found that O'Mara did indeed breach parliament's sexual misconduct policy, with his right to a parliamentary pass now withdrawn. It is the first publicly reported upheld sexual harassment complaint under the independent process – another unhappy first for O'Mara.

What now for the former Sheffield Hallam MP? Steerpike spotted on Companies House that O’Mara is in fact a registered director of Twice Exceptional Limited, which describes itself as ‘a social enterprise to promote the philosophy and principles of social enterprise’ and claims to be ‘Part New Media organisation, Part advocacy & support service and part business'. It says it is ‘there for people who have nowhere else to turn’ and that ‘in business, people and society are just as important to practice, philosophy and trading as profit is.’

Nothing has been updated on the website since May 2020 although a donations tab says that 'Any amount is helpful and greatly appreciated!' Mr S suspects that in light of today’s revelations about how O’Mara treated one of his employees, his social enterprise is unlikely to have an exceptional chance of success.