Jeremy Corbyn, Covid rebel

What would the Labour party look like if Jeremy Corbyn was still in charge? On the long list of things that would be likely be different to Labour now under Keir Starmer are Brexit, the response to the EHRC inquiry and even whether Corbyn was still classed as a Labour MP. Now there's a new item to add to the list: coronavirus.

This evening Corbyn has voted against the government's proposed restrictions and new tier system. Explaining his decision, the former Labour leader took to social media to question both the measures and the financial support packages.

With Starmer's decision to instruct Labour MPs to abstain largely being credited for Johnson managing to pass the plan despite a substantial Tory revolt, things could have turned out very differently were Corbyn still at the helm.