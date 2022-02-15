Job vacancy: social media editor

The Spectator is looking to hire a new social media editor to oversee our channels and to drive engagement online.

Responsibilities

Posting and scheduling stories on all major social media platforms.

Writing social posts quickly and accurately after articles are published.

Repurposing written content from online into creative posts for social media platforms.

Giving feedback to staff about performance data from social media posts.

Job requirements

Experience of creating engaging social posts and managing social accounts.

A sensitivity to controversy and an ability to drive engagement without resorting to clickbait or lowering our intelligent tone online.

A proven track record of building communities online.

Experience using Photoshop or similar.

Task

Choose a line from each of these three pieces which you think would get the most engagement on The Spectator’s Twitter account, and explain why you chose each one.

The truth about that No. 10 party, by Rod Liddle.

After Omicron: there’s no longer a case for restrictions on liberty, Spectator leading article.

My clash with Maureen Lipman, by Joan Collins.

Please email your responses and a bit about yourself to recruitment@spectator.co.uk by 5pm on 28 February. Early applications will be prioritised.