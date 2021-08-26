Kabul airport rocked by bomb attacks

At least 60 people are feared dead after there were two explosions near Kabul Airport, in what appears to be a sophisticated bombing campaign and suicide attack. The explosions took place near Abbey Gate – where US and UK forces have been stationed in the past – with the second blast near to the Baron Hotel. Videos being shared online appear to show a number of bodies, and so casualty figures may well rise.

In the past week, thousands of Afghans have been gathering at the airport every day in a desperate attempt to flee the country. Many have worked with the United States, UK and other Nato allies during the course of the conflict and are now in fear for their lives after the Taliban takeover. Hours before the explosions there had been warnings that Islamic militants might attack, but crowds still remained at the airport. A 31 August deadline is in place for allied troops to leave the country.

Here’s what we know so far:

At least 60 have been killed in the blasts, including children. The Pentagon has confirmed that there has been a 'number of US and civilian casualties' following the explosions and a Taliban official said the group's guards had been injured.

At least ten US soldiers have reportedly been killed in the explosions at the airport and three wounded, according to US officials. Until today, no American soldier had been killed in Afghanistan for 18 months. Around 5,200 American troops have been providing security at Kabul airport.

A hospital in Afghanistan run by an Italian charity says that it is treating more than 60 of the wounded. The BBC reports that around 150 have been injured in the attacks.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said there had been no reported UK military or government casualties following the incident in Kabul. UK forces are working on the ground to provide security and give medical assistance to those injured in the blast.

US officials strongly believe that Isis-Khorasan – a branch of Islamic state based in the region – are responsible for the attack. The group are staunch rivals of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

A Taliban spokesman has condemned the attack, saying ‘the Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped.’

Boris Johnson has described the bombing as a ‘barbaric terrorist attack’ but said the UK’s evacuation operation will continue. The Prime Minister said the airlifts will ‘keep going up until the last moment’, adding ‘we have extracted the overwhelming majority under both schemes.’

BREAKING: Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls the explosions outside Kabul airport a "barbaric terrorist attack", and says the "phenomenal" operation to evacuate people from Afghanistan will continue, but it is "coming towards the end".