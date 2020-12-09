Kay Burley backtracks online

Oh dear. Kay Burley's 2020 has taken a turn for the worse after she was caught breaking Tier 2 rules with her 60th birthday celebrations. Burley was taken off air while Sky News bosses began a disciplinary process against her to investigate the claims. As Mr S reported yesterday, her colleagues are seething and she is not expected to return to the screen until the new year at the earliest.

So, how is the Sky News anchor taking the news? On Tuesday evening, she posted a tweet in which she insisted that it was always the case she was going to be off over Christmas – owing to a pre-planned trip to Africa to 'sit with lions'. She then cryptically added, ‘they kill for food not sport’. The comment has been read by some of Burley's colleagues as a veiled dig at her treatment in the press and online since the Guido story first broke. That's raised eyebrows given her own approach to holding power to account.

Whatever she meant, it appears not to have landed well with someone senior. For Burley has now deleted the tweet. Happily, Steerpike was on hand to grab it first...