Keir Starmer’s late criticism of Christmas easing

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer both assumed that today was the last PMQs before Christmas, suggesting that they don’t expect Parliament to be sitting next Wednesday. Their exchanges were particularly unenlightening this week.

Starmer argued that his concerns about the tier system had been justified by the fact that cases are rising in three quarters of tier 2 areas and half of tier 3. Johnson again attacked him for abstaining on the vote on the tier system.

Interestingly, Starmer set himself fully against the Christmas easing calling it ‘the next big mistake’ and approvingly quoted the joint Health Service Journal / British Medical Journal editorial, which called for a ban on household mixing at Christmas. I suspect he’ll refer back to that in January if cases rise as expected. Though, it is worth noting that Starmer has left it late to criticise this policy which was first announced on 24 November.

One other notable moment at PMQs was when Ian Blackford asked about Brexit. Johnson did not take the opportunity to repeat his phrase of recent days that no deal remains the most likely outcome.