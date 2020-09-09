Keir Starmer’s PMQs incompetence

The general consensus in the media these days over PMQs is that Keir Starmer is a pro and Boris Johnson verging on incompetent. Today's exchange saw Starmer once again turn the heat up on Johnson's government. During a fiery exchange at PMQs, Keir Starmer criticised the government’s track and trace system. However, it was not what could be described as a slick attack line.

Starmer claimed that 'far from the world beating system we were promised the government can’t even get the basics right. The government is lurching from crisis to crisis'. In the conclusion of this verbal attack, Starmer appeared to slip up. He said that recent escapades show Johnson's government 'still lacks even basic incompetence'.

Johnson was quick to pounce. He responded by saying Starmer was right 'on the money when he said that this government lacked incompetence'.

Strange times when the leader of the opposition is on the record as being more confident in the government’s competence than most Tory backbenchers...