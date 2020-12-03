Khan aide works from home... in California

Running London, you might have thought, should probably involve some knowledge of London. Living in the city would be a good start — or at least living in the same time zone. But Sadiq Khan's top aide clearly disagrees.

Jack Stenner, the Mayor of London's director of political and public affairs, upped sticks and moved to sunny San Francisco earlier this year, according to an investigation by the Sun.

The £120,000-a-year political lifer moved 5,000 miles away back in October, instead shacking up with his girlfriend in an 'ocean-facing apartment', the paper reports. Nice work if you can get it — who knows, perhaps Mr S might start applying for some cushy mayoral jobs...