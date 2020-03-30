The Kinnocks get a ticking off

Naughty, naughty. It seems the MP for Aberavon failed to follow the stringent lockdown rules over the weekend. Stephen Kinnock decided to pay a visit to his father to celebrate the former Labour leader's 78th birthday. It seems Kinnock Jnr thought he was following the rules on social interaction when he decided to sit in an open-air spot, more than two metres from his parents. But his local police force in South Wales disagreed...

Hello @SKinnock we know celebrating your Dad’s birthday is a lovely thing to do, however this is not essential travel. We all have our part to play in this, we urge you to comply with @GOVUK restrictions, they are in place to keep us all safe. Thank you. ^cy March 29, 2020

Yes, the Welsh MP's own constabulary criticised his decision, branding the trip 'not essential'. Mr S has some sympathy with the Kinnocks however, as police forces across the country seem to disagree as to what the new lockdown measures actually include. Either way, Mr S would like to wish Lord Kinnock a happy birthday and many happy returns.