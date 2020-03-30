Coffee House
Coffee House

Steerpike

The Kinnocks get a ticking off

The Kinnocks get a ticking off
Credit: Twitter @SKinnock
Text settings
Comments

Naughty, naughty. It seems the MP for Aberavon failed to follow the stringent lockdown rules over the weekend. Stephen Kinnock decided to pay a visit to his father to celebrate the former Labour leader's 78th birthday. It seems Kinnock Jnr thought he was following the rules on social interaction when he decided to sit in an open-air spot, more than two metres from his parents. But his local police force in South Wales disagreed...

Yes, the Welsh MP's own constabulary criticised his decision, branding the trip 'not essential'. Mr S has some sympathy with the Kinnocks however, as police forces across the country seem to  disagree as to what the new lockdown measures actually include. Either way, Mr S would like to wish Lord Kinnock a happy birthday and many happy returns. 

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

Comments
Topics in this articleSociety
Commercial
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Commercial
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe