Labour councillor tells Tory: ‘Go back to New York!’

Handbags last night at the Kensington and Chelsea council meeting. A motion on sexual assault and harassment prompted an extraordinary moment when Tory councillor Janet Evans took to the stand to criticise her Labour opponents for a lack of initiative in tackling such issues.

Evans, who was born in America but has lived in the UK for decades, was midway through her fiery speech when her Labour opponent Sina Lari interrupted to yell: 'Go back to New York!' Lari has since claimed that he too was the subject of derogatory insults which were not picked up on camera.

Still, Mr S was surprised to hear such language from an elected Labour official, given the views of his party colleagues on such 'go home' rhetoric in the past, with Yvette Cooper among those who compared the Home Office 'go home' vans to the National Front of the 1970s. It's not the first time Lari has hit the headlines, with the Old Pauline having previously warned a Labour colleague about appearing alongside the local Conservative MP to help at a food bank.

Evans meanwhile is one of the best known faces in the borough, being the owner and manager of the popular Janet's bar, a favourite haunt for metropolitan Tories and Mail hacks. Steerpike understands that Lari will be the subject of a complaint and a subsequent council investigation over the slur which has riled up local Conservatives.

Looks like it may be the Labour man who ends up being sent home in disgrace.