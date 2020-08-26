Labour MP brands Brexit voters ‘fat old racists’

One of the reasons the Red Wall fell so decisively in favour of the Tories was that Labour failed to understand Brexit voters. That at least is a common theory put forward as to why Boris decisively trounced Corbyn last December. And it certainly seems to tally up with what some current Labour MPs make of Britain's decision to vote to leave the EU – and why, as a result, Brexiteers turned their backs on Corbyn's party.

In a now-deleted tweet sent late last night, Labour's Neil Coyle took to Twitter to brand Brexit voters like his parliamentary colleague Jacob Rees-Mogg 'absolute s**tbag racist w***ers'.

Coyle, the MP for Bermondsey, added:

'I have spent years warning local people that these fat old racists won't stop blaming the EU when their s**t hits the fan'.

Commenting on the BBC's decision to ditch Rule Britannia's lyrics from Last Night of the Proms, Coyle went on to say that the only people he knew who liked the song were 's**tlickers'.

This isn't, of course, the first time Coyle has been rude about those whose views he doesn't share. A year ago, he called Boris Johnson a d**k'. When his comment sparked uproar, Coyle vowed to tone down his language in future. Well, that didn't last long...