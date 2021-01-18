Labour MP: I’ll try not to cry for Jeremy

This weekend former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn launched his ‘Project for Peace and Justice’. Ostensibly, the organisation has been set up to campaign for a ‘fairer society’ via worldwide progressive networks. It does sometimes seem though as if the group’s real purpose is to act as a branding exercise for Jeremy Corbyn himself, with the message ‘Founded by Jeremy Corbyn’ plastered all over the organisation’s website. Rather giving the game away, the Twitter handle of the group is the ‘@Corbyn_Project’.

The speakers at this weekend’s online launch did not exactly dispel the notion that this was all about Corbyn either. Mr S was particularly struck by a speech by the Labour MP Zarah Sultana, who began by paying tribute to Jeremy Corbyn. The MP for Coventry South then explained that viewers might expect waterworks at the event, revealing that:

“ ‘And I really hope I don’t cry, because whenever I pay tribute to Jeremy and the work he’s done, I usually end up crying. So I’ve got my tissue but hopefully I won’t need it.’

Mr S is glad that for once Labour MPs seem to be reflecting the views of voters, most of whom probably felt like crying when Jeremy Corbyn had a chance of becoming Prime Minister as well. More upsetting though (not least for Sultana's constituents) is that the Corbyn personality cult still appears to have a disturbing number of members.