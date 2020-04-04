Coffee House
Steerpike

Labour’s website woes

Screenshot of the Labour website as the result was announced
Some in the Labour party were hoping that the end of Jeremy Corbyn’s shambolic tenure as leader today, would usher in a new era of competence for the party, as Keir Starmer takes over.

It appears though that some of Labour’s issues might run deeper. Today, the party was set to announce to the world which lucky candidate had won the Labour leadership contest on its website. But it doesn’t exactly bode well that just as Keir Starmer’s victory was set to be announced, the party’s website crashed, leaving anyone hoping to use the Labour party as a source of information in limbo.

Starmer clearly has his work cut out…

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

