Las Vegas resident urges Scots to vote SNP

Sunday's anti-climactic finale looked set to be the biggest Line of Duty let-down for fans of the hit BBC series. But now one of the drama’s stars Martin Compston has waded into the Scottish independence debate and urged his fellow Scots to vote SNP this Thursday. He says that the ‘Tory government in Westminster’ some 325 miles from the Scottish border, ‘do not care about Scotland’ adding: ‘The big decisions, whether it be Scotland’s future relationship with Europe, whether it be nuclear weapons on the Clyde are best taken by the people who live here.’

There’s just one problem – Compston’s main residence is in Las Vegas a mere 4,872 miles away. The star bought a flat in Greenock earlier this year but spends most of his time in his sprawling four-bedroom home in Nevada where he says ‘you get more for your money’. And that's presumably before a currency devaluation...

🗣 ”The decisions, the big decisions, whether it be Scotland’s future relationship with Europe, whether it be nuclear weapons on the Clyde, are best taken by the people who live here.” 👇 Line of Duty’s Martin Compston encouraging you to make it #BothVotesSNP this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/nGM6d4JQRo May 4, 2021

Compston of course is just one indy-supporting talent opining from overseas, safely insulated from the damage Scexit would inflict on his homeland. The Good Wife actor Alan Cumming has been able to rail against 'Stupid English people' from his Manhattan residence while fellow New Yorker Brian Cox has complained Scotland is ‘too damp’ for him to live – hence why he prefers a Brooklyn high-rise. They follow the example of the late Sir Sean Connery whose desire for a free Scotland ran against his wish to live in the sunny tax haven of the Bahamas – though admittedly it was probably to escape the gushing affections of Alex Salmond.

While of course such actors have the right to hold these views on independence from afar, Steerpike presume this means Compston and his fellow stars will be in support of Scots in England also getting a vote in any second referendum. After all, shouldn’t Scotland’s future be decided by the Scots?