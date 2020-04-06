Latest Chinese data suggests most coronavirus infections are asymptomatic

As the lockdown in China lifts across its cities, the authorities are turning their attention to a potential second wave. As of this month, Beijing is starting to release its daily data on asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus. The first day of data showed that of 166 new infections across the country, 130 of them were asymptomatic (78 per cent). Tom Jefferson, an Oxford epidemiologist, commented on the data to the British Medical Journal:

'The sample is small, and more data will become available. Also, it’s not clear exactly how these cases were identified. But let’s just say they are generalisable. And even if they are 10 per cent out, then this suggests the virus is everywhere. If—and I stress, if—the results are representative, then we have to ask, "What the hell are we locking down for?" '

The sample size has, since, grown larger - but the trend holds good. I've looked at the data that came after the BMJ's analysis on the first day's numbers, and the breakdown has been roughly similar each day. In the last six days, the National Health Commission reports that there have been 624 new cases, with 434 of those asymptomatic. Though it's a small sample size, the latest evidence from China suggests that 70 per cent of coronavirus patients are asymptomatic.

