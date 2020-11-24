  1. Coffee House
Laura Pidcock stages walkout of Labour NEC

After a brief spell in the Labour hinterland after losing her Durham seat in 2019, the former MP and Corbynite Laura Pidcock returned to frontline politics this year, after being elected to the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

Unfortunately though it didn’t take long for the former Durham MP to once again indulge in the Labour left’s favourite pastime: factional infighting.

At an NEC ‘away day’ today, Pidcock and 12 of her colleagues decided to stage a digital walkout of the Zoom meeting, after the committee elected Margaret Beckett to be chair of the committee. The group appeared to be particularly aggrieved that Beckett had described herself as a 'moron' for nominating Jeremy Corbyn for the Labour leadership contest in 2015.

In a letter accompanying the walkout, the Corbyn allied group hit out at Keir Starmer and the Labour leadership and said they would ‘continue to demand that the party unite and reject the current factional approach of the leader’.

An appeal against ‘factionalism’ is certainly an interesting line for the Labour left to take. Mr S must be thinking of a different Laura Pidcock who blamed former Labour leader Tony Blair for the party’s 2019 election loss…

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

