Life peer in ‘Israeli child killers’ fake news storm

It has been an eventful years for Lord Nazir Ahmed. Created a life peer on the recommendation of Tony Blair back in 1998, the noble Lord repaid the favour by becoming one of Blair's most vociferous foreign policy critics, claiming that the government had tapped his phone and that the suicide bombers of 7/7 had an 'identity crisis.'

Since then he has been involved in various scandals including receiving a prison sentence for dangerous driving, blaming a Jewish conspiracy for the aforementioned sentence which led to his resignation from the Labour party and allegations of sexual impropriety which resulted in his retirement from the Lords just days before his expulsion.

Denied his platform in the Lords, Ahmed – who has kept his title if not his seat – has now taken to Twitter to air his views on the day's great issues. Yesterday he sallied forth with an intervention on the ongoing Israel/Palestine conflict, tweeting a picture of an adorable child and a broken heart emoji captioned 'This little angel is called Malak AL-Tanany (3) yrs old. She was murdered in an israeli airstrike on #Gaza yesterday with all her family #SaveGaza #GazaUnderAttack Israeli Child killers'.

Unfortunately as numerous replies pointed out to his Lordship, the case was completely fictitious with the 'little angel' in question being a Russian child model who posed for the picture in 2018. Ahmed has now deleted the post after a deluge of criticism and no acknowledgement of his error. Clearly Facebook is more his platform where his official page shares pictures with captions such as 'O Allah punish these Zionists like you punished Pheron and his people.'

Given Ahmed's history of past dubious statements, Mr S suspects he is not the man best suited to diplomacy on such matters.