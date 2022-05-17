Lisa Forbes eyes a comeback

To Peterborough, ahead of the local Labour party's annual meeting there tonight. One of the topics of conversation will likely be who to select as Peterborough's candidate for the next general election. After all, the seat is a marginal one, with a majority of just 2,580. Four different MPs have served as the borough's representative in parliament over the past five years, including the incumbent Tory Paul Bristow. And it could be the woman who Bristow defeated at the last election – Lisa Forbes – who again stands at the next election, according to several Labour sources in Peterborough who claim that the ex-MP has her eye on a surprise comeback there.

Forbes of course only managed six months in parliament after winning a by-election in June 2019 and then losing it in the subsequent general election in December that same year. Her main distinction was sparking demands for her to lose the Labour whip before she had even taken her seat in Westminster from both the anti-racism group Hope not Hate and the Labour party’s Jewish affiliate, the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM). It came following revelations that Forbes had liked a Facebook post saying Theresa May had a ‘Zionist Slave Master’s agenda’ and on another occasion, saying she had ‘enjoyed’ a Facebook thread which said Islamic extremists were created by Mossad and the CIA. For her part, Forbes insisted that she found antisemitism 'abhorrent.'

Asked about the prospect of the ex-MP's return, Fiona Sharpe, spokesperson for Labour Against Antisemitism, told Mr S that: 'Lisa Forbes’ track record of antisemitism should have prevented her from standing as a Labour by-election candidate in June 2019. It was a relief for the Jewish community when the Peterborough electorate then kicked her out as their MP later that year. While Keir Starmer has been effective tackling the lower levels of antisemitism in the Party, he seems unwilling to challenge it within his parliamentary colleagues.' She added that if Forbes were to be readopted as a Labour candidate then Starmer’s claims of having ‘dealt’ with antisemitism would 'continue to feel premature.'

Forbes did not respond to a request for comment when asked by Mr S about reports that she would be put her hat in the ring again. Over to you then Peterborough Labour...