Listen: Union boss confronted over sick Boris gag
Most people are delighted at the news that Boris Johnson's condition has improved enough for him to come out of intensive care. But not union boss Steve Hedley. Hedley, the assistant general secretary of the RMT Union, wrote on Facebook: 'I don't want to offend you, but if Bojo pops his clogs, I'm throwing a party. I hope the whole cabinet and higher echelons of the Tory party have been touching various bits of him.'

Unfortunately for Hedley, his comments were picked up by LBC's Maajid Nawaz, who confronted him live on air. 

Hedley promptly hung up but the RMT has since announced that he has been suspended and is under formal investigation. Oh dear...

